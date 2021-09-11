Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upstart in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

UPST stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $294.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.31.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock valued at $383,267,700. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.