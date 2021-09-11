Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

CURV stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

