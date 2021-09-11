QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QCR were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QCR by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $790.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

