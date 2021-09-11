Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Exelon stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.