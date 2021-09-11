Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

