Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $432.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

