Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

