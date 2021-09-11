Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,608,114 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $218.13 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

