Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

