Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.44. 3,221,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

