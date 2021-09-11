Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.33. 2,505,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,087. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

