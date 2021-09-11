Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,563. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average of $196.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

