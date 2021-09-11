Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 92,131 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,131 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. 6,503,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,263. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

