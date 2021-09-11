Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.55. 1,311,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,339. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

