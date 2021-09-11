Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.63. 1,273,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average is $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

