Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,518,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

