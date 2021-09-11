Ralph Graham Findlay Buys 24,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £532.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.57. Marston’s PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36.84 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Get Marston's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARS. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.