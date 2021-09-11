Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $73,427,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $35,780,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

