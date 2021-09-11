Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $82,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

RL stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.63. 741,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

