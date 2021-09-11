Ravencoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76.33 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $76.33 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00163997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,627,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

