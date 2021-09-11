Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

