Raymond James Comments on Keyera Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.72.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.83 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,920.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.