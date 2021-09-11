Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,270 ($94.98).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

