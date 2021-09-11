Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,270 ($94.98).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

