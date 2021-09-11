Refereum (RFR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.31 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Refereum has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00060133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00162740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043807 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

