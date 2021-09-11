Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 712 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $302.82 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

