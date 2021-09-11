Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 945 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $251,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,180,453 shares of company stock worth $323,479,859. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $318.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

