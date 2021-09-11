Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

