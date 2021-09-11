Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

