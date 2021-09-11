Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $685.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $650.49. 747,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,351. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.