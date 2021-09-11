Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $685.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $650.49. 747,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,351. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

