Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Relx were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Relx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $231,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 80.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.