Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $695.75 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $695.75 million and approximately $44.68 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00059290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043021 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

