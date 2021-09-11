renDOGE Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $764,963.62 and $85,676.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.85 or 1.00135876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.07126279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00880847 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

