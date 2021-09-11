Research Analysts Set Expectations for Callaway Golf’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

