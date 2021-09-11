Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.38.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $438.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.28. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

