Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

