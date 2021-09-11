Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Proofpoint worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $175.90 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

