Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,766 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of SITE Centers worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 69.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.28 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.