Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,914 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Arcosa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Arcosa stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

