Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 10,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 478,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $831.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at $896,266.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.