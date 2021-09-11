Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Financial Survey

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rio Tinto Group 3 6 8 0 2.29

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 71.80%. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus price target of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Rio Tinto Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.44 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.05 $9.77 billion $7.70 9.50

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

