Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

RIO opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

