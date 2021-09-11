Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

