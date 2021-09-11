Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $370.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.46 and its 200-day moving average is $358.54. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

