Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 28,083 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $198,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.10. 15,048,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,557,373. The firm has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

