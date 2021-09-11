Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.69% of Arch Capital Group worth $108,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $38.94. 1,623,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,829. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.