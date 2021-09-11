Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,086. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.81 and a 200-day moving average of $263.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

