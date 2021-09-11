Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $134,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,769,000 after purchasing an additional 178,706 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $7,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $157.36. 8,311,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,731,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.