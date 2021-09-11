Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,196 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $48,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 100.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Omnicell by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 242,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,109. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.