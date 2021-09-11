Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,236,000 after buying an additional 543,505 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

