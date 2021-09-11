Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 245.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

